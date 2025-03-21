The Houston Rockets (45-25, 39-31 ATS) are at the Miami Heat (29-40, 29-39-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Rockets as 5.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Rockets vs. Heat Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat

Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat 📅 Rockets vs. Heat G ame Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Watch Rockets vs. Heat Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Rockets vs. Heat Game Odds: Rockets -5.5 (-115) | Heat +5.5 (-105)

Rockets vs. Heat Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

SF Amen Thompson (ankle; probable) | SG Reed Sheppard (thumb; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Andrew Wiggins (ankle; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Rockets are 19-15 away and 37-12 when playing as the favorite. Houston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.3 points, 52.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.

Houston is on a season-best eight-game win streak. The Rockets are coming off a 116-108 road win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks are all playing well.

However, Thompson and Sheppard — Houston’s first-round picks over the past two years — are on the injured list. Sheppard is out due to a fractured right thumb, while Thompson (ankle) is expected back as early as Friday.

As for the Heat, they’re 15-18 at home and 9-24 when playing as the underdog. Miami is 1-9 in its past 10 contests, averaging 102.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Miami is on a nine-game losing streak, which is the team’s longest since it dropped 12 in a row in the 2007-08 season. The Heat are tied for second with 17 losses after blowing leads in the fourth quarter.

Their most recent loss came on Wednesday as Detroit’s Cade Cunningham banked in a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Pistons a 116-113 victory.

“There is no way to explain some of this,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The banked shot at the end … we just have to find more resolve.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Rockets have a 70.7% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat have won their last six straight meetings at home with Houston, while the Rockets are 0-9 in their past nine matchups with Miami.