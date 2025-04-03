NBA

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets Free Live Stream

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated14 mins ago on April 03, 2025

How To Watch Timberwolves vs Nets Free Live Stream

The Brooklyn Nets (25-51, 41-34-1) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32, 36-40 ATS) in this non-conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 12.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets
  • 📅 Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Timberwolves vs. Nets Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Odds: Timberwolves -12.5 (-110) | Nets +12.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Terrance Shannon Jr. (groin; ruled out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF Jalen Wilson (ankle; questionable) | SG D’Angelo Russell (knee; probable) | SF Ziaire Williams (rest; ruled out) | PF Noah Clowney (ankle; out for the season) | SG Cameron Johnson (back; ruled out) | C Day’Ron Sharpe (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves have gone 21-16 away and 11-11 in games decided by less than three points. Minnesota is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 123.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Minnesota is aiming to build on its nail-biting 140-139 double-overtime victory on Thursday night, when it continues a five-game road trip against the Nets in New York for the first meeting of the regular-season series. The Wolves overcame a dominant performance by Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who scored a career-high 61 points.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocked down two free throws with one-tenth of a second left in the second overtime to lift Minnesota to a 140-139 win. Jokic scored the final two points of his career-setting performance by sinking a pair of free throws to put the Nuggets up 139-138.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 11-25 at home and 15-19 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Brooklyn is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 104.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field.

Brooklyn is coming off an impressive 113-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, when the team posted its first winning streak of March by overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Although the Nets sit below .500, they’ve managed to defeat the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers while also beating the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, two teams gunning for play-in spots.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 79.2% chance of defeating Brooklyn. The Wolves are 4-1 in their past five meetings with the Nets, while Brooklyn is 4-16 in its last 20 contests.