How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets Free Live Stream

The Brooklyn Nets (25-51, 41-34-1) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32, 36-40 ATS) in this non-conference matchup on Thursday night. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 12.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets

Game Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Odds: Timberwolves -12.5 (-110) | Nets +12.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Terrance Shannon Jr. (groin; ruled out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF Jalen Wilson (ankle; questionable) | SG D’Angelo Russell (knee; probable) | SF Ziaire Williams (rest; ruled out) | PF Noah Clowney (ankle; out for the season) | SG Cameron Johnson (back; ruled out) | C Day’Ron Sharpe (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves have gone 21-16 away and 11-11 in games decided by less than three points. Minnesota is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 123.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Minnesota is aiming to build on its nail-biting 140-139 double-overtime victory on Thursday night, when it continues a five-game road trip against the Nets in New York for the first meeting of the regular-season series. The Wolves overcame a dominant performance by Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who scored a career-high 61 points.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocked down two free throws with one-tenth of a second left in the second overtime to lift Minnesota to a 140-139 win. Jokic scored the final two points of his career-setting performance by sinking a pair of free throws to put the Nuggets up 139-138.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 11-25 at home and 15-19 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Brooklyn is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 104.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field.

Brooklyn is coming off an impressive 113-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, when the team posted its first winning streak of March by overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Although the Nets sit below .500, they’ve managed to defeat the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers while also beating the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, two teams gunning for play-in spots.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 79.2% chance of defeating Brooklyn. The Wolves are 4-1 in their past five meetings with the Nets, while Brooklyn is 4-16 in its last 20 contests.