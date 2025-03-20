Is Cade Cunningham a lock for most improved player in 2025?

Cade Cunningham has had a standout year for the Detroit Pistons, and with just 12 games year he could be a lock for the most improved player this season.

A special year for Cade Cunningham

There is no doubt about it, Cade Cunningham has improved ten fold this year and his own personal performances have played a huge part in Detroit’s success.

The 23-year-old has averaged 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists this season which is a vast improvement on all of the rest of his three years in the league.

Cunningham has already hit the 65-game mark this year which is the most he has ever played in the NBA and his consistency throughout this year is a huge factor as to why he is up for the most improved award.

With 12 games left to play, Cunningham could feature in as many as 77 games this year, having missed just 5 so far.

On Wednesday night Cunningham gave another bold performance to boost his chances for the most improved award, with a triple double against the Miami Heat as well as a game-winning three at the buzzer.

With Cunningham playing his best basketball to date in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are headed to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Just to put into context how much the Pistons have improved this year, this will be the first time they have finished outside the bottom three in the Eastern Conference since 2018-19. They are currently sixth in the East.

Cade Cunningham remains the short favorite to be crowned the most improved player this season, priced at -275 to win the award with the best online sportsbooks.

NBA most improved player odds

Player Team Odds Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons -275 Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks +200 Tyler Herro Miami Heat +3000 Christian Braun Denver Nuggets +4000 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers +10000

Does Dyson Daniels have a shot at Most Improved Player?

While Cunningham has been in exceptional form this season, the jump for Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels this year has been extraordinary and he still has to be in with a chance for most improved player.

Daniels has made huge progress from his previous two years with the Pelicans, with 14.1 points (+8.3), 5.6 rebounds (+1.7) and 4.3 assists (+1.6) compared to last year.

It is Daniels’ steals that has turned heads this year though and with an average of 3.0 per game, the Hawks guard is simply in a league of his own.

NBA Steals Leaders: 187 – Dyson Daniels [gap] 117- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander The gap between Dyson and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 139th 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sC1JCzzVDu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 16, 2025

Daniels leads the NBA this season in steals (by some way) as well as blocks and deflections, making him a solid contender for not only most improved but also defensive player of the year.