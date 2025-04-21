Jimmy Butler becomes first with 25 points and 5 steals in playoff debut with new team

Just as Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series was coming to an end, Jimmy Butler produced a clutch shot that sealed the Warriors win this past Sunday night. As the ball went through the net, the player made a gesture to his teammates, signalling that there is another star in Golden State.

As the California team beat Houston 95-85 this weekend, they continue to prove that they’ve changed into a title-contending squad ever since Butler arrived in town. The veteran posted 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals to give the seventh-seed a 1-0 lead over the No. 2 seed Rockets.

“There were several moments where they cut the lead,” Draymond Green said about Jimmy, who scored six of his points in the final 1:43. “[But each time we] did a great job of getting Jimmy the ball. It always just settles the offense down. Even that last one, he hit over Sengun.”

The Warriors forward then added: “That’s what we want. And I think we got to do the better job of making sure we’re getting him the ball. But overall, he’s such a huge calm force for us. Just calms everything down, get us to our spots and get us a good look.”

With this performance, Butler became the first player to post 25 points and 5 steals in a playoff debut with a new club since steals became official in 1973-74, while also tying Allen Iverson for the third-most postseason displays with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals.

The truth is, Stephen Curry isn’t the only superstar in Golden State anymore. “He has that impact every game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Jimmy’s performance. “He calms things down. He’s very confident. He’s very poised. He always believes we’re going to win.”

As for Butler himself, he believes the series are far from over and praised the Rockets. “They’re an incredible team,” he expressed postgame. “Definitely a physical one. But I would like to think that we don’t back down from any challenge anyways, and we met brute force with brute force.”