Joel Embiid plans to have surgery on left knee: will miss rest of the season

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated1 hour ago on April 03, 2025

Philadelphia 76ers Shut Down Joel Embiid For Rest of Season

Philadelphia’s injury troubles off the court have continued right until the very end of the season, with Joel Embiid set to undergo yet another knee surgery which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Another knee surgery for Joel Embiid

There have been very few sightings of Joel Embiid on the floor this season for the Philadelphia 76ers as he has sat on the bench with various injuries.

Embiid’s biggest problem has always been with his left knee and he has already undergone surgery to have it repaired earlier in his career.

Now for the second time Embiid will have surgery on his knee, with the 76ers confirming that their former MVP is going to miss the remainder of the season.

Of course Embiid missing the rest of this season is no real loss for Philadelphia as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention after a campaign riddled with injuries to all of their biggest stars.

Along with Embiid – new trade acquisition Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and rookie sensation Jared McCain all sustained long-term injuries in a season that never really took off for Philly.

Embiid was without a doubt the Sixers biggest loss though and they never looked likely to advance to the postseason without their seven-time All-star. Philadelphia currently has a record of 23-53 and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid (lack of) availability in the NBA

See below for how many appearances Embiid has made for the Sixers in each of his nine years in the league.

  • 2016-17: 31 games
  • 2017-18: 63 games
  • 2018-19: 64 games
  • 2019-20: 51 games
  • 2020-21: 51 games
  • 2021-22: 68 games
  • 2022-23: 66 games
  • 2023-24: 39 games
  • 2024-25: 19 games

This year was by far the worst for Embiid since he was drafted to the NBA in 2016 yet he still averaged 23.8 points per game when he did feature.

As a player who has failed to play more than 60 games in the last two years combined, there was fears that Embiid could retire at the end of this season to save his body from any future harm.

However with surgery now planned, the 31-year-old is hoping to make a return to action in 2025-26. Although only time will tell how he recovers from a disastrous season and yet another operation.

