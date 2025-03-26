Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Nick Wright Claims KD To Sign With Boston In The Offseason

In their last 10 games, the Phoenix Suns 6-4. They’ve won four straight and are 35-37 this season. That is 10th in the Western Conference. Phoenix has 10 games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

While the Suns are winning as of late, there have been trade rumors surrounding Phoenix all season. Media members around the league have speculated about all-star Kevin Durant throughout the year. FS1’s Nick Wright recently hinted that one surprising team could have interest in Durant this offseason. Wright said to watch out for the Boston Celtics.

Does Kevin Durant being traded to the Celtics make any sense?

Nick Wright says watch for Kevin Durant to Boston 👀 “Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don’t know, have said to me watch out for Durant in Boston” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/JA3OVvnUkr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 25, 2025



Kevin Durant is in his 17th professional season and his third with the Phoenix Suns. The 36-year-old is averaging (26.8) points per game in 2024-25. His seventh consecutive season averaging at least 26+ points per game. At the deadline this season, the Suns were reportedly taking calls about trades for Kevin Durant. However, they did not let the veteran know they were doing that.

This upset Durant and it feels like he’s started to distance himself from the team. He still plays on a nightly basis but his relationship with the front office took a hit. All signs point to Durant parting ways with the Suns this offseason. Media members around the league have speculated where the four-time scoring champ may end up.

FS1’s Nick Wright had an interesting take on Tuesday. On “First Things First”, Wright said he had information from people who have reputations of knowing things before they happen. Two unrelated sources told Wright to watch out for the Boston Celtics having an interest in Durant. His co-host Chris Broussard said the only way this would happen is if Boston loses the NBA Finals this season. He doesn’t see them splitting up a roster that has gone back-to-back. This is all speculation and the offseason hasn’t even started yet. Where will Kevin Durant play in 2025-26?