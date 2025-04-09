Knicks Tom Thibodeau says the team still has ‘a lot of work’ to do to beat Boston

On Tuesday, the Knicks were home to face the Celtics. It was New York’s fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season vs. Boston. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Knicks were winless in three games vs. the Celtics.

New York gave Boston their most competitive matchup so far in 2024-25. Both teams are at full strength this late in the season and it was a highly-contested game. It took OT and a miscue by the Knicks for Boston to walk away with a 119-117 victory. The Knicks are 0-4 vs. Boston in the regular season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said the team still has “a lot of work” to do to beat Boston.

Do the Knicks stand a chance vs. Boston in the postseason?

The New York Knicks need to move on from Tom Thibodeau this summer This team is at his ceiling I appreciate everything he’s done for this organization, his time as the head coach was a major success, but to win the NBA Finals he must go The Knicks need to find their Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/Jitfr7z0XQ — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) April 9, 2025



For the first time since 1995, the New York Knicks have won 50+ games in back-to-back seasons. Tom Thibodeau has been the head coach for five seasons in New York. They’ve made the playoffs in four of those five years. The farthest the Knicks have advanced in the playoffs is the conference semi-finals. In 2024-25, New York has been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, the stats prove that they’re still in the second tier of teams in the East. New York is 0-4 vs. the Celtics, 0-3 vs. the Cavaliers, and 0-3 vs. the Thunder. All three of those teams are either the #1 or #2 seed in their respective conference. After New York’s crushing OT loss to Boston, Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media.

He told reporters that the team has “a lot of work” to do to beat Boston. It’s not just the Celtics that the Knicks need to worry about. New York is winless in three games vs. the Cavs this season. They have one final regular season matchup on April 11. Additionally, the Knicks play the Pistons on Thursday. If the playoffs started today, the Knicks would face the Pistons in the first round of the postseason. New York wants to finish the 2024-25 season strong with the playoffs beginning in less than two weeks.