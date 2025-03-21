Kansas entered the 2024–25 season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. It ended with another historic collapse. But how many other teams have failed to win an NCAA Tournament game coming in as the preseason No.1 team? It turns out this is just the third time it has happened, but this is not the first time it has happened to Bill Self.

Bill Self’s Preseason #1 Teams Have Failed to Win a March Madness Game Twice

This year’s team had a solid mix — Hunter Dickinson returned, Dajuan Harris ran point, and Bill Self added key freshmen and transfers. But they never looked dominant. And when they ran into Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they got run out.

The game ended Arkansas 88, Kansas 75. The Jayhawks gave up 55 in the second half, and Bill Self’s team were heading out of March Madness.

That loss puts them in rare company. Only two other preseason No. 1 teams have ever failed to win a single NCAA Tournament game.

The Short List of Preseason #1 Teams to Not Win an NCAA Tournament Game

1. Kansas (2004–05)

Led by Wayne Simien and Keith Langford

Started 20–1, then lost six of their last nine

Lost to No. 14 Bucknell in Round 1

2. North Carolina (2022–23)

Brought back four starters from a national title run

Finished 20–13

Missed the NCAA Tournament entirely

Declined an NIT bid

3. Kansas (2024–25)

Preseason No. 1

Knocked out by No. 10 seed Arkansas

No tournament wins

What These Teams Had In Common

Each of these teams had experience, star talent, and preseason hype. What they didn’t have was consistency — or chemistry. UNC never found a rhythm offensively. Kansas in 2005 collapsed under pressure. This year’s Kansas team just didn’t defend or shoot well enough late in the year to survive a tough draw.

Being ranked No. 1 in November is based on projections. March tells the truth.

Three teams. Same label: preseason No. 1. No tournament wins. The expectations were real — but so were the flaws.