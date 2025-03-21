College Basketball

March Madness 2025: Kansas Becomes Only Third Preseason No. 1 To Not Win A NCAA Tournament Game

Author photo
By
David Evans
Author photo
David Evans Sports Editor

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

All posts by David Evans
Sports Editor

Updated46 mins ago on March 21, 2025

bill self 1

Kansas entered the 2024–25 season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. It ended with another historic collapse. But how many other teams have failed to win an NCAA Tournament game coming in as the preseason No.1 team? It turns out this is just the third time it has happened, but this is not the first time it has happened to Bill Self.

Bill Self’s Preseason #1 Teams Have Failed to Win a March Madness Game Twice

This year’s team had a solid mix — Hunter Dickinson returned, Dajuan Harris ran point, and Bill Self added key freshmen and transfers. But they never looked dominant. And when they ran into Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they got run out.

The game ended Arkansas 88, Kansas 75. The Jayhawks gave up 55 in the second half, and Bill Self’s team were heading out of March Madness.

That loss puts them in rare company. Only two other preseason No. 1 teams have ever failed to win a single NCAA Tournament game.

The Short List of Preseason #1 Teams to Not Win an NCAA Tournament Game

1. Kansas (2004–05)

  •  Led by Wayne Simien and Keith Langford
  • Started 20–1, then lost six of their last nine
  • Lost to No. 14 Bucknell in Round 1

2. North Carolina (2022–23)

  •  Brought back four starters from a national title run
  • Finished 20–13
  • Missed the NCAA Tournament entirely
  • Declined an NIT bid

3. Kansas (2024–25)

  • Preseason No. 1
  • Knocked out by No. 10 seed Arkansas
  • No tournament wins

What These Teams Had In Common

Each of these teams had experience, star talent, and preseason hype. What they didn’t have was consistency — or chemistry. UNC never found a rhythm offensively. Kansas in 2005 collapsed under pressure. This year’s Kansas team just didn’t defend or shoot well enough late in the year to survive a tough draw.

Being ranked No. 1 in November is based on projections. March tells the truth.

Three teams. Same label: preseason No. 1. No tournament wins. The expectations were real — but so were the flaws.