Dylan Harper dominated college basketball for an underwhelming Rutgers team, establishing himself as one of the best freshman guards in recent history. He’s a devastating driver capable of running a one-man offense. Can Harper become a franchise’s best offensive player, or will he cap out as a complementary option?

Team: Rutgers

Height: 6’6

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 6’10

Age: 19.3 (March 2, 2006)

Dylan Harper — Guard, Rutgers (19.3 years old)

NBA Comparison: Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams

Harper is a challenging player to find accurate comparisons for because of his unique blend of size, strength and skill level. His playstyle reminds of a taller Jalen Brunson, grinding and bruising defenders with their strength, footwork and craft. Harper shares a similar body type, driving acumen and passing to Jalen Williams, though he’s a much better handler likely won’t defend at Williams’s level.

Strengths

Special scorer at the basket with high-end physical tools, touch, footwork, strength and craft

High-volume rim pressure with a strong first step and an elite handle facilitating dominant scoring at the college level

Elite ballhandler against pressure with a tight, controlled handle, rarely makes mistakes under duress

Incredible change of speed and direction with the ball, veteran command of pace and angles

Skilled, versatile passer with two-hand versatility and positive vision at the point guard spot

Versaitle offensive piece comfortable scoring in the post, off of the catch and on cuts when he doesn’t have the ball at the top of the key

Solid shooter, especially off of the catch, but creates easy space for stepback jumpers

Has the frame and lateral quickness to defend multiple positions on the ball

Weaknesses

Inconsistent off-dribble shooter, especially from mid-range

Might lack the high-end first step and vertical pop in traffic that many slashing-centric initiators possess

Can sometimes miss interior passes in favor of more difficult shots

Doesn’t generate turnovers defensively, motor off ball waxes and wanes

Offensive role: Lead Creator

Defensive role: Point of Attack Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 2

Harper is the clear second-best prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, sporting a ceiling only Cooper Flagg can match. While he has hurdles to clear as a shooter and defender, Harper’s advantage creation talent is far too great to ignore. He has the chance to develop into a franchise-altering lead guard and an All-NBA level talent.