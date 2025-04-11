Research Features

NBA Draft 2025: Dylan Harper Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection

benpfeifer
benpfeifer

April 11, 2025

Dylan Harper dominated college basketball for an underwhelming Rutgers team, establishing himself as one of the best freshman guards in recent history. He’s a devastating driver capable of running a one-man offense. Can Harper become a franchise’s best offensive player, or will he cap out as a complementary option?

  • Team: Rutgers
  • Height: 6’6
  • Weight: 215
  • Wingspan: 6’10
  • Age: 19.3 (March 2, 2006)

Dylan Harper — Guard, Rutgers (19.3 years old)

 

NBA Comparison: Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams

Harper is a challenging player to find accurate comparisons for because of his unique blend of size, strength and skill level. His playstyle reminds of a taller Jalen Brunson, grinding and bruising defenders with their strength, footwork and craft. Harper shares a similar body type, driving acumen and passing to Jalen Williams, though he’s a much better handler likely won’t defend at Williams’s level. 

Strengths

  • Special scorer at the basket with high-end physical tools, touch, footwork, strength and craft
  • High-volume rim pressure with a strong first step and an elite handle facilitating dominant scoring at the college level
  • Elite ballhandler against pressure with a tight, controlled handle, rarely makes mistakes under duress
  • Incredible change of speed and direction with the ball, veteran command of pace and angles
  • Skilled, versatile passer with two-hand versatility and positive vision at the point guard spot
  • Versaitle offensive piece comfortable scoring in the post, off of the catch and on cuts when he doesn’t have the ball at the top of the key
  • Solid shooter, especially off of the catch, but creates easy space for stepback jumpers 
  • Has the frame and lateral quickness to defend multiple positions on the ball

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent off-dribble shooter, especially from mid-range 
  • Might lack the high-end first step and vertical pop in traffic that many slashing-centric initiators possess
  • Can sometimes miss interior passes in favor of more difficult shots 
  • Doesn’t generate turnovers defensively, motor off ball waxes and wanes

Offensive role: Lead Creator

Defensive role: Point of Attack Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 2

Harper is the clear second-best prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, sporting a ceiling only Cooper Flagg can match. While he has hurdles to clear as a shooter and defender, Harper’s advantage creation talent is far too great to ignore. He has the chance to develop into a franchise-altering lead guard and an All-NBA level talent.