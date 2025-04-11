Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Dylan Harper Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Dylan Harper dominated college basketball for an underwhelming Rutgers team, establishing himself as one of the best freshman guards in recent history. He’s a devastating driver capable of running a one-man offense. Can Harper become a franchise’s best offensive player, or will he cap out as a complementary option?
- Team: Rutgers
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 215
- Wingspan: 6’10
- Age: 19.3 (March 2, 2006)
NBA Comparison: Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams
Harper is a challenging player to find accurate comparisons for because of his unique blend of size, strength and skill level. His playstyle reminds of a taller Jalen Brunson, grinding and bruising defenders with their strength, footwork and craft. Harper shares a similar body type, driving acumen and passing to Jalen Williams, though he’s a much better handler likely won’t defend at Williams’s level.
Strengths
- Special scorer at the basket with high-end physical tools, touch, footwork, strength and craft
- High-volume rim pressure with a strong first step and an elite handle facilitating dominant scoring at the college level
- Elite ballhandler against pressure with a tight, controlled handle, rarely makes mistakes under duress
- Incredible change of speed and direction with the ball, veteran command of pace and angles
- Skilled, versatile passer with two-hand versatility and positive vision at the point guard spot
- Versaitle offensive piece comfortable scoring in the post, off of the catch and on cuts when he doesn’t have the ball at the top of the key
- Solid shooter, especially off of the catch, but creates easy space for stepback jumpers
- Has the frame and lateral quickness to defend multiple positions on the ball
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent off-dribble shooter, especially from mid-range
- Might lack the high-end first step and vertical pop in traffic that many slashing-centric initiators possess
- Can sometimes miss interior passes in favor of more difficult shots
- Doesn’t generate turnovers defensively, motor off ball waxes and wanes
Offensive role: Lead Creator
Defensive role: Point of Attack Defender
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 2
Harper is the clear second-best prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, sporting a ceiling only Cooper Flagg can match. While he has hurdles to clear as a shooter and defender, Harper’s advantage creation talent is far too great to ignore. He has the chance to develop into a franchise-altering lead guard and an All-NBA level talent.