NBA insiders believe the Hornets could trade Mark Williams after the 2024-25 season ends

Through 68 games in 2024-25, the Charlotte Hornets are 17-51. They are 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. At this season’s trade deadline, Charlotte traded big man Mark Williams to Los Angeles.

However, the Lakers felt Williams was not healthy, and they stopped the trade from happening. Williams is still with the Hornets in 2024-25. NBA insider Marc Stein believes Charlotte could trade Williams after the season ends. What does the future hold for Mark Williams?

Will the Hornets trade Mark Williams after the 2024-25 season ends?

With the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Hornets selected Mark Williams out of Duke. Williams played two seasons for the Blue Devils before he took his talents to the NBA. For the last three seasons, Williams has been a member of the Hornets. He’s played in 97 career games and has 68 starts. His 32 starts in 2024-25 is a career-high for Williams. Injuries have been a major obstacle for Willaims early in his professional career.

His 43 games as a rookie in 2022-23 is still the most he’s played in the NBA. In each of his three NBA seasons, Williams has missed at least 35+ games. The Lakers wanted to trade for Mark Williams at the deadline and the Hornets were willing to part ways. However, Los Angeles found multiple concerns in his physical and the trade did not go through. The big man has one year, $6.3 million left on his rookie deal.

Williams is averaging (15.4) points, (10.0) rebounds, (2.5) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game in 2024-25. Those are all new career highs for the 23-year-old. When healthy, Mark Williams is a threat to have a double-double each night. Being readily available for Charlotte has been a major hurdle for Williams. Will the Hornets take calls this summer to try and trade their big man once again?