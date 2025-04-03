NBA SGP Picks April 3: Warriors vs. Lakers Parlay Bet With +333 Odds

Steph Curry and the Warriors are on the road Thursday night to face LeBron James and the Lakers. It’s their fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season.

Golden State is winless in three games vs. the Lakers. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Warriors vs. Lakers with (+333) odds. Los Angeles is favored by (1.5) points at home tonight vs. Golden State.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 3, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 3

I’m so excited to watch LeBron vs. Steph tomorrow when the Warriors take on my Lakers in a must-win game for both teams with seeding implications on the line! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 2, 2025

Warriors vs. Lakers Same Game Parlay Picks

Austin Reaves Over 18.5 points, Steph Curry Over 4.5 three-pointers, & LeBron James Over 7.5 rebounds (+333)

Thursday night is the Lakers’ 76th game of the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles is currently third in the Westen Conference. They have a pivotal matchup Thursday vs. Steph Curry and the Warriors. The Lakers have just a two-game lead over the Warriors who are fifth in the West. In 2024-25, Austin Reaves has made a career-high 67 starts for the Lakers. He’s averaging a career-high (19.9) points per game. The 26-year-old has been on an offensive hot streak as of late. In 13 of his last 19 games, Reaves has scored over 18.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday for Warriors vs. Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are 44-31 and their season was revamped when they acquired Jimmy Butler. They are 19-4 in the 23 games he’s played for Golden State. Additionally, the Warriors are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won three straight. In their last game, Steph Curry exploded for 52 points and 12 made three-pointers. The 37-year-old is averaging (24.4) points per game this season. He leads the NBA with (4.5) made threes per contest. In six of his last 13 games, Curry has made over 4.5 threes for the Warriors. That is the second of three legs for our parlay on Thursday night.

Lakers’ LeBron James is in his 22nd professional season. The 40-year-old continues to prove that age is just a number. While James doesn’t have the same amount of energy he once did, he is still a dominant force on the court. In 64 starts this season for the Lakers, James is averaging (24.4) points, (8.1) rebounds, (8.4) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. He is averaging (35.1) minutes per game this season. In 10 of his last 15 games, James has had over 7.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg for our three-leg parlay for the Warriors vs. Lakers on Thursday. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+333) odds.