NBA SGP Picks April 8: Hawks vs. Magic Parlay Bet With +320 Odds

On Tuesday night, the Hawks will be on the road to face the Magic. It’s the third of four meetings this season between Atlanta and Orlando. They meet again on Sunday, April 13th for the finale of the 2024-25 regular season.

The season series is currently split 1-1 between the Hawks and Magic. Additionally, only one game separates Atlanta and Orlando. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Hawks vs. Magic with (+320) odds. Orlando is favored by 4.5 points at home vs. Atlanta.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 8, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 8

As expected, nothing unexpected on the #Magic injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. the Hawks: https://t.co/ae9G9LK3dB pic.twitter.com/GB8k6gE7Mw — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 7, 2025

Hawks vs. Magic Same Game Parlay Picks

Franz Wagner Over 22.5 points, Trae Young Over 9.5 assists, & Paolo Banchero Over 27.5 points (+320)

Through 78 games in 2024-25, the Orlando Magic are 38-40. The team has been hit hard at times with injuries. Orlando will fight in the play-in tournament for a spot in the postseason. On Tuesday night, the Magic are at home to face the Hawks. It’s the third of four meetings this season between Atlanta and Orlando. This game tonight has massive implications for the Eastern Conference standings. A win for the Magic would help them keep a hold on seventh place in the East. In 2024-25, Franz Wager averages (24.2) points per game. The 23-year-old has scored over 22.5 points in four of his last seven games. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay for Hawks vs. Magic on Tuesday.

Trae Young is in his 7th professional season with the Hawks. It’s his third consecutive season averaging a double-double for Atlanta. Young’s (11.6) assists per game leads the NBA in 2024-25. At 37-41, the Hawks are eighth in the East this season. They have two important matchups left vs. the Magic, including their game on Tuesday night. Only one game separates the Hawks in 8th and the Magic in 7th. Additionally, the Bulls in 9th place are only one game behind Atlanta. In eight of his last nine games, Young has recorded over 9.5 assists. That is the second of three legs for our Hawks vs. Magic parlay.

After playing 70+ games in each of his first two seasons, Paolo Banchero was hit with a major injury in 2024-25. He’s played in 44 of the Magics’ 78 games this season. Banchero missed 34 consecutive games this season with an adductor injury. The 22-year-old is averaging (26.0) points, (7.5) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game. Orlando is 7-3 in their last 10 games and has won two straight. Tonight, the Magic are at home for their third of four meetings vs. the Hawks. In 10 of his last 16 games, Paolo Banchero has recorded over 27.5 points. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Tuesday for Hawks vs. Magic.