NBA SGP Picks April 9: Rockets vs. Clippers Parlay Bet With +375 Odds

On Wednesday, April 9, the Rockets are on the road to face the Clippers. It’s the fourth and final meeting in the 2024-25 regular season between Houston and LA.

The Clippers are winless in three games vs. the Rockets this season. They look to avoid the season series sweep on Wednesday night. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Rockets vs. Clippers with (+375) odds. Houston is favored by eight and a half points at home.

Rockets vs. Clippers Same Game Parlay Picks

James Harden Over 8.5 assists, Jalen Green Over 19.5 points, & Norman Powell Over 2.5 threes (+375)

The Clippers have an important matchup on Wednesday night. LA is still fighting for playoff seeding in the West. They are one of four teams with a 47-32 record. Winning on Wednesday could be the difference between hosting a playoff series and being in the play-in tournament. Unfortunately, they are playing a team they’ve lost to three times this season. It’s going to take a full team effort for the Clippers to upset the Rockets. In three of his last four games, James Harden has recorded over 8.5 assists. Harden averages (8.6) assists per game this season. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday for Rockets vs. Clippers.

At 52-17, the Rockets are second in the Western Conference in 2024-25. It’s been a special season for Houston. They’ve won 50+ games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Additionally, they will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Houston has a mix of young talent that they’ve drafted and veteran talent they’ve acquired. On Wednesday, the Rockets are on the road to face the Clippers. Houston has beaten LA three times this season. Rockets’ Jalen Green is averaging (21.6) points per game in 2024-25. In 12 of his last 14 games, Green has recorded over 19.5 points. That is the second of three legs for our Rockies vs. Clippers parlay on Wednesday.

The 2024-25 season is Norman Powell’s fourth season with the Clippers. He was traded to LA in the 2021-22 season from the Portland Trail Blazers. Powell has played in 199 games for the Clippers and has made 78 starts. In 2024-24, Powell has started in all 58 games he’s played. The 31-year-old is averaging a career-high (22.1) points per game this season. Additionally, his (.420) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. Powell is attempting (7.2) threes per game this season. In four of his last eight games, Powell has recorded over 2.5 three-pointers. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday night for Rockets vs. Clippers. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+375) odds.