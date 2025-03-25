NBA SGP Picks March 25: Warriors vs. Heat Parlay Bet With +350 Odds

There are eight NBA games for fans to bet and watch on Tuesday, March 25. One game stands out among the rest. Jimmy Butler will return to Miami for the first time since being traded to Golden State.

He may not say it publicly, but Jimmy Butler wants to leave Miami with a win on Tuesday. The veteran called his return to Miami as “just another game.” However, we know it’s more than that to Butler. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Warriors vs. Heat with (+350) odds.

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, March 25

Warriors vs. Heat Same Game Parlay Picks

Bam Adebayo Over 17.5 points, Jimmy Butler Over 20.5 points, & Tyler Herro Over 2.5 three-pointers (+350)

Since the Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, the team has struggled to win consistently. In their last 22 games, the Warriors are 5-17. They are 2-11 in their last 13 games. Miami is 30-41 this season, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are coming off a 122-105 win vs. the Hornets on Sunday. In 69 games for Miami in 2024-25, Bam Adebayo is averaging (17.5) points per game. In 10 of his last 14 games, Adebayo has averaged over 17.5 points per contest. That is the first leg of a three-leg parlay for the Warriors vs. Heat on Tuesday.

All-star SF Jimmy Butler was traded mid-season from the Heat to the Warriors. His relationship with Miami’s front office has been tarnished. That’s why Pat Riley was willing to part ways with Butler. Upon arrival in Golden State, Butler’s winning DNA has given the Warriors a boost. They are 16-3 in his 19 games played with Golden State. Tuesday night, Butler will be back in Miami for the first time since he was traded. Butler has scored over 20.5 points in five of his last nine games. Expect Butler to have a big performance vs. his former team. That is the second of three legs for the Warriors vs. Heat parlay.

It’s been a career-best season for Miami’s Tyler Herro in 2024-25. The 25-year-old was named a first-time all-star this year. His (23.5) points and (5.6) assists per game are new career-highs. He’s been Miami’s go-to scoring option all season. Additionally, 68 starts and counting is a personal best for the former first-round pick. In eight of his last 17 games, Herro has had more than two and a half three-pointers. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Tuesday. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+350) odds.