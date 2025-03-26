NBA SGP Picks March 26: Lakers vs. Pacers Parlay Bet With +425 Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers will meet for their second and final matchup in 2024-25. On February 8, the Pacers lost 124-117 to the Lakers.

Tonight, Los Angeles will be on the road to face the Pacers in Indiana. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Lakers are favored (-1) on the road. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Lakers vs. Pacers with (+425) odds.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 26, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, March 26

Lakers vs. Pacers Same Game Parlay Picks

Austin Reaves Over 2.5 three-pointers, Tyrese Haliburton Over 9.5 assists, & Luka Doncic Over 28.5 points (+425)

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a small three-game losing streak. All of them have been by double-digit points. On Wednesday night, Los Angeles is on the road to face the Pacers who are winners of five straight. Despite the losses, the Lakers roster continues to build chemistry with Luka Doncic in the lineup. His arrival in Los Angeles has helped other players take their game to another level. That includes Auston Reaves. He was already averaging a career-high in points this season. In eight of his last 14 games, Reaves has made at least 2.5 three-pointers. That is the first leg for our three-leg parlay for Lakers vs. Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton is in his fifth professional season and fourth with the Indiana Pacers. Statistically, his numbers are down compared to his previous two seasons. However, the 25-year-old PG is still having an impactful season for Indiana. He’s started 64 of their 71 games this season. Haliburton averages (18.5) points, (3.6) rebounds, (9.1) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. In 11 consecutive games, Haliburton has had over 9.5 assists for the Pacers. That is the second leg for our Lakers vs. Pacers parlay on Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton has been setting up his teammates at a high level.

Wednesday night will be Luka Doncic’s 19th game with the Los Angeles Lakers since he was traded from Dallas. He’s averaging nearly identical numbers as he was with the Mavericks in 2024-25. Doncic is averaging (27.2) points per game with the Lakers. He’s the perfect player to have alongside LeBron James at this point in his career. Together, their basketball IQ is off the charts and that shows on the court each night. In 10 of his last 12 games, Doncic has scored over 28.5 points for Los Angeles. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Lakers vs. Pacers. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+425) odds.