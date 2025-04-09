NBA star Jayson Tatum Invests In Hometown Of St. Louis With $2M

Ever since Jayson Tatum first started out in the NBA, he’s always talked about the importance of his hometown to his career. The Celtics star hails from St. Louis, Missouri, a city he continues to give both socially and financially, with investments that will help the population grow.

The current league champion, who recently signed a historic five-year, $315 million supermax extension in Boston, is donating $2 million towards financial literacy and building generational wealth in his hometown. This weekend, workshops were given to St. Louis’ citizens on handling assets and investments.

The six-time NBA All-Star talked about why the Missouri city is important to him. “Growing up in St. Louis, I saw firsthand how important financial stability and homeownership could be for families like mine,” he started out during the events.

“Through our partnership with SoFi and their investment in our region with their Generational Wealth Fund, we’re giving people in my hometown the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial futures. I’m proud to give back to the community that made me who I am,” the superstar said in a statement.

His Mother Brandy Cole, who oversees the foundation’s efforts and handles the player’s finances, recognized Jayson’s love for the city. “He’ll tell you everywhere he go, he thinks it’s the greatest city in the world,” she shared with a laugh. “He takes it personal that for the most part unfortunately.”

The foundation’s focus on homeownership stems from personal experience. Kristie Jursch, Brandy’s mother and Jayson’s grandmother who also joined our virtual interview, shared her own story about the difficulties of becoming a homeowner.

“I remember as a single mom, I had the opportunity when Brandy was about eighth grade, to purchase just a small two-bedroom bungalow in University City here,” she shared her experience. “That changed my life, just knowing that was mine, and being able to come home and feel proud of what I had been able to achieve.”