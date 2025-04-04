Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Takes Blame For Anthony Edwards Injury Scare

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards was forced to leave the game against the Brooklyn Nets after a freak injury in the second quarter.

Edwards had attempted a three-pointer from the right corner when he steadily stepped back and to his right. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez was patrolling the sidelines when Edwards inadvertently landed on his foot and hurt his own ankle.

Laying on the floor and clutching his ankle, Edwards was helped to the locker room.

Thankfully, he was able to return for the second half and help the Wolves to a comfortable 105-90 victory. Edwards finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 10-of-15 from the field including 5-of-10 from deep in 32 minutes.

The win moved the Wolves into a tie, record-wise, with the Memphis Grizzlies at 45-32. The Grizzlies currently occupy the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West. The Los Angeles Clippers are knocking on the door as well at 44-32.

“I was out of bounds trying to move out of the way,” Fernandez said after the game. “I definitely have to be faster than that. Players’ health is the most important thing in the game, so next time I just have to move faster.”

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after suffering a leg injury Hope he’s OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9kpBplsAtk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2025

Does NBA Need To Make More Room For Players

There have been instances in the past where players have fallen onto camera persons, fans, and attendees. It begs the question of whether the league needs to consider creating more room beyond the out of bounds.

When the NBA was forced to move to the bubble because of the pandemic, we got a clear view of what it’s like. Players were moving completely unimpeded and a potential injury wasn’t remotely close to mind.

No fans is not the solution. However, the fact that players spoke of how nice it was to have the room shows it’s something the league should consider.

At a time when player availability has become such a major issue, the last thing needed is a freak injury because of hitting or landing on someone who isn’t even part of the game.