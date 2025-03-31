New York Liberty Championship Odds: Reigning WNBA Champions Remain Atop

After a very dominant 2024 WNBA season, the New York Liberty are looking to repeat that same magic as they look onto next season. They managed to keep their primary core together and will once again have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, making that wish a very plausible outcome.

Granted, they will have to be competing against some greatly improved teams, including the Indiana Fever led by Caitlin Clark. This will, without a doubt, come with much more difficulty than they faced last season, so they shouldn’t look at the season as if it were just a walk in the park.

Liberty has the lowest odds of winning the 2025 WNBA Finals

If Breanna Stewart can be healthy for at least 50% of the season, the New York Liberty have nice odds on going back-to-back this year. That roster is prettyyyy deep, and if everyone’s health is in tact it’s hard to name more than 2-3 teams winning over them. — Jasmine Harper (@hausofharper) March 17, 2025



Even so, they’re still the 2025 WNBA championship favorites with +200 odds to win the title, according to FanDuel, and for good reason. The rest of the league is going to look extremely different, and while they did lose Courtney Vandersloot, things could be much worse.

Many times, newly constructed rosters can be scary to opposing teams, as putting multiple elite players on the same team is generally a recipe for success. That said, chemistry is going to be everything with these new-look WNBA teams.

The Liberty already has a proven roster that didn’t see too many changes, meaning they will undoubtedly flow well. The same cannot be said for these other teams, even the Fever, who are shaping up to be a contender themselves. Clark helped lead Indiana to an outstanding second half of the season which turned into a playoff push, but there’s no telling how she’ll play with her new weapons.

This isn’t to say that these other teams won’t pass New York this season, but rather it’s premature to suggest anything of the sort. Until proven otherwise, New York will remain the favorite to win the title by far.