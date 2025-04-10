After a day and a half of pure chaos around the Nuggets camp, interim coach David Adelman took on the media for the first time since Michael Malone’s discharge to talk about how his squad can still deliver this season and who knows, maybe even contend for the NBA title.

“We are in the mix here, and I think people forget that,” Adelman told the press before first game at Denver‘s helm. “[Pundits] keep thinking that we didn’t make the playoffs or whatever. We still have a great chance to do something special. We talked about that. The guys seemed convinced.”

The good thing is, Nikola Jokic continues to do what he does best, as he posted his 33rd triple-double of the campaign with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Serbian lead his Nuggets to snap a four-game losing streak with a 124-116 win in Sacramento.

Then three-time MVP also addressed the media for the first time since the Colorado organization fired coach Malone and parted ways with general manager Calvin Booth. “I knew a little bit before everybody,” Jokic said postgame. “And he told me, ‘We made a decision.’ So it was not a discussion. It was a decision.”

The Serbian revealed there was nothing to do be: “He told me why. And so I listened. And I accepted it. I’m not going to tell you what he told me. I’m going to keep that private.” Sources believe that ownership made these decisions hoping that Nikola can turn things around and produce a deep postseason run.

Malone had been at the Nuggets’ helm for almost ten years, and led the franchise to their first-ever title in 2023. The former tactician currently hold the record for most wins in Denver history with 471 in total. “This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully,” said the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.