Nuggets Unsure Jamal Murray Will Be Ready For Start Of Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets are unsure if star guard Jamal Murray will be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Murray has missed the last five games with a strained right hamstring. The latest update from head coach Michael Malone shifts the expected timeline quite a bit considering he was initially considered day-to-day.

“This has been a weird one,” Malone said. “It was day-to-day, day-to-day. The next thing you know it’s not day-to-day. So, obviously a big loss for us. But we have more than enough. We’ve shown that time and time again in that locker room. So, if Jamal is unable to go, we need other guys to step up and and play desperate and play urgent.”

Denver has three games remaining, against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets. The playoffs will begin on Apr. 19th, nearly two weeks away.

For what Malone’s word is worth, he also said that Murray’s absence isn’t out of caution but because he is too hurt to play. When asked about the possible return for the postseason, Malone didn’t give too much away.

“Hopefully, he’s able to be back by then.”

Nuggets Need To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Without Murray

Murray being healthy for the postseason is the most important thing. Right now, it’s not certain they’ll be there.

The Nuggets are 47-32 after a fourth straight loss on Sunday and sit fourth in the West. The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies all tied at 46-32.

Going from home court advantage for much of the season to the Play-In Tournament where they could miss the postseason entirely would be a disaster. Would Murray be healthy enough for a Play-In game on Apr. 15th or 16th?

All of a sudden, this team is faced with a lot of uncertainty.

This is statistically the best season of Nikola Jokic’s career but as time ticks, injuries and a lack of depth could make it a forgotten one.