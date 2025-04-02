Nikola Jokic made history on Tuesday night with the highest scoring triple double of all time in a career-high 61-point game against the Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic makes history with 61-point triple double

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is still blowing people away with his statlines despite providing ridiculous numbers in almost every game, but there was something special about his game on Tuesday night.

Although the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves in an overtime thriller in Denver, Jokic recorded an insane 61-point triple double.

The 61 points eclipsed the Joker’s previous best points in a single NBA game which also came this season (56 vs Wizards in December 2024).

Jokic did play more minutes than any other game this season in a head to head that felt like a playoff matchup already after two thrilling overtime’s.

The Denver superstar didn’t sit on the bench after the second half, playing a total of 53 minutes in the loss.

Regardless of how long he played, the 61 points from Jokic was simply incredible and to get a triple double alongside that just creates more history in the league – as the 30-year-old officially set the record for highest scoring triple double ever.

Despite his career high on Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic remains an outsider for the MVP title with BetOnline pricing Denver’s star at +1200 to take home the award behind firm favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

WATCH: Every field goal in Nikola Jokic 61-point game

Westbrook missed opportunities to win

The Nuggets could’ve and arguably should’ve won their overtime thriller against Minnesota, but Russell Westbrook cost the team on more than one occasion as the game came to a close.

Westbrook missed a free throw to put Denver two points up at the end of the second overtime period but that wasn’t even the worst of it on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old managed to steal possession at the other end of the floor almost immediately after his free throw miss but again Westbrook wasn’t able to convert a crucial bucket, missing an open layup as the Nuggets advantage remained at one.

Just when Westbrook thought his finish to the game couldn’t get any worse, the Denver guard fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a missed three at the buzzer which put Minnesota at the line with a chance to win the game.

Alexander-Walker scored two of his three free throws to win the game for the Timberwolves and sink the Nuggets on Jokic’s career night.