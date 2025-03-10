Rockets’ Amen Thompson Needs MRI For Injured Left Ankle

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson requires an MRI after injuring his left ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the update.

In the fourth quarter, Thompson drove and pulled up for a jumper when he landed on Pelicans’ center Karlo Matkovic’s foot. He finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. The Rockets won 146-117, improving to 39-25 on the season.

There may be some frustration as Thompson remained in the blowout seeking out a 10th rebound a triple-double. The 22-year-old was spotted leaving the arena on crutches and in a walking boot following the victory.

The Rockets left Amen Thompson in the game in a blowout to get one more rebound for a triple-double and he just got injured. He’s heading to the locker room with a limp. https://t.co/UBtrEpgWuU pic.twitter.com/D8GeKP8sQk — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 9, 2025

Thompson is in the midst of a breakout campaign and would be sorely missed if he is to miss extended time. On the season, he is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks as a starter. He has also shot 55.5 percent from the field.

As has become standard practice since the 65-game rule inception, Thompson’s eligibility for end-of-season awards is potentially at stake having played 60 games to this point. He would be a major candidate for an NBA All-Defensive team.

Rockets Set To Lean On Smith Jr. Again

However long Thompson is ruled out, expect to see Jabari Smith Jr. re-enter the starting lineup. The talented forward missed six weeks of action between January and February due to a broken hand. He was a starter until that point.

Since returning to action, Smith has averaged 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 30 minutes per game.

As a team with plenty of depth, Houston will also look for more from the likes of Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and perhaps Jae’Sean Tate.

Rockets Outlook Without Thompson

Houston is actually in the midst of a lighter stretch of its schedule. The Pelicans game was the first of a six-game homestand and all five remaining teams are below them in the standings. That’s followed by a Florida road trip to play the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, two teams that have been struggling.

That’s followed by a tough game against the Denver Nuggets on Mar. 23, but the Atlanta Hawks (30-34) and Utah Jazz (15-48) are the two opponents after that.

It will be easier to estimate the potential impact of the injury once a timeline on Thompson’s absence is revealed.