Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker just finished the first season of his four-year supermax deal for $220 million, but he’s eligible to sign a two-year extension for $149.8 million this summer. The extension would give Booker $75 million annually in his early-30s.

Devin Booker Is Due $53.14 Million In 2025-26

During a recent interview with The Arizona Republic, the four-time All-Star was asked about his NBA future shortly after ESPN reported that Phoenix would offer Booker the extension.

“I haven’t even thought about it to be honest,” Booker said. “It’s a great situation to be in, though. Longevity in this league. Every year you can get, somebody wants you for an extra year or two, that’s always a pleasure. You never know when the game is going to stop.”

Adding two more years to his current deal puts him at age 33 when the extension expires. For his current deal, Booker made $49.2 million this season and is slated to earn $53.14 million in 2025-26.

The 28-year-old is also due $57 million in 2026-27 and $61 million in the fourth and final year of the max deal in 2027-28. His current deal includes a 10% trade bonus as well.

Suns Intend To Build Around Booker

Regarding his future in Phoenix, Booker shouldn’t have much to worry about.

Team owner Mat Ishbia is reportedly planning to continue building around the Kentucky product. The 10-year veteran might be getting older, but he still averaged 25.6 points and career highs of 7.1 assists and 37.3 minutes per game this season.

“I’ve been in long enough where I’ve watched some of my heroes and idols just slowly get out of the league, and you see how it hurts them,” Booker added. “I don’t want to think about the day that I have to do that. It’s nice to be up for an extension.”

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract and is due a total of $110.7 million in the final two years of his five-year, $251-million deal, with a player option ($57.1 million) on the final year in 2026-27.

The Suns were working to find a landing spot for Beal while attempting to acquire Jimmy Butler in a trade before the February deadline. But the no-trade clause and the size of the five-year deal complicated negotiations.