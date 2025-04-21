The Bulls are expected to explore trading all-star Nikola Vucevic this offseason

Chicago was home on Wednesday, April 16, to face the Heat in the #9 vs. #10 play-in game. The Bulls lost 109-90, and their 2024-25 season was officially over.

With the offseason ahead of them, the Bulls have important decisions. Big man Nikola Vucevic is heading into the final season of a three-year deal with Chicago. Bulls insider Joe Cowley reported that the team could look to trade Vucevic this offseason.

Would the Bulls still be a playoff contender if they traded Nikola Vucevic?

Bulls To Look To Trade Nikola Vuceivc This Offseason https://t.co/8MnsBGK5lg — RealGM (@RealGM) April 20, 2025



The 2024-25 season was Nikola Vucevic’s 14th professional season and fifth with the Bulls. At the 2020-21 trade deadline, the Magic parted ways with Vucevic and sent him to Chicago. Over five seasons, Vucevic has played in 330 games for the Bulls and has 327 starts. In 2024-25, Vucevic played in 73 of the Bulls’ 82 games and made 72 starts. The 34-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Vucevic shot an impressive (.402) percent from beyond the arc this past season on 4.4 threes attempted per contest.

According to league insiders, the Bulls are expected to explore trades for Vucevic this offseason. Bulls insider Joe Cowley reported that Vucevic is easier to trade this offseason or in 2026. That’s because Vucevic is on an expiring contract. The 2025-26 season is the last year of his three-team deal with the Bulls. He’s set to have a cap hit of around #21 million for next season.

Will the Bulls hit a complete reset at center this offseason and trade Nikola Vucevic? He will be 35 for the start of next season. He still produced at a high level for the Bulls in 2024-25. He had 59 double-doubles in his 73 games this season. Only Kings’ Domantas Sabonis with 61 double-doubles had more. Nikola Vucevic is still a productive center in the NBA. However, the Bulls could be ready to move on. His age plays a factor in Chicago wanting to potentially trade him. We’ll see what the future holds for the two-time all-star this offseason.