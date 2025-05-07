It seems as if Sam Presti is finally getting the recognition he deserves after 17-long years inside the Thunder organization, as the NBA has decided to name him the executive of the year this Tuesday after building the team into this season’s league-best record with 68 victories.

The Oklahoma City general manager has won this accolade for the first time, and 31 years since the first time an executive from the franchise earns the recognition, back when the club was called the Seattle SuperSonics, alongside GM Bob Whitsitt.

Presti, who also serves as the club’s vice president, received 10 first-place votes from a panel of 30 of his peers, one for each NBA squad. Each executive had to choose their top three choices in order, of which Sam appeared on 22 of those 30 ballots.

“An award such as this is really the result of our players and their commitment to our program,” said the OKC general manager. “They push themselves in all capacities for the good of the team. I’m fortunate to work with this particular collection of men and I do not take their professionalism for granted.”

Presti then added: “We have an incredible coaching staff and support staff, many who have been here for over ten years as the team behind the team, and I see their excellence day to day, in ways that are invisible but invaluable to a sustainable organization.”

Not too far in second place came in Cleveland’s Koby Altman with six first-place votes, which makes sense considering the Cavaliers conquered 64 matches this regular season and ended atop of the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s Trajan Langdon also got six-first place voted but landed in third place.

With four first-place votes, sits Houston’s Rafael Stone in fourth place, Clippers Lawrence Frank was fifth with a one first-place vote and Los Angeles rival Rob Pelinka was also sixth, with another one first-place vote. The Lakers executive landed the most impactful trade of the season, bringing Luka Doncic to California.