After a thriller in Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard hit a game-winner for the Clippers in overtime to crush the Sacramento Kings right at the buzzer.

Kawhi Leonard rolling back the years

Kawhi Leonard looked back to his very best on Sunday night, with a game-winner for the Clippers showing that the 33-year-old still has some of the toughest shots in his locker.

With the all-California affair against Sacramento headed to overtime Leonard had 15 points to his name and although he scored just one bucket in overtime, it came at the most important of times.

As the clock ticked down into the last five seconds of Sunday’s game Leonard made a drive into the paint and despite four defenders attempting to block his shot, the floater bounced in and the Intuit Dome erupted.

When asked after the game how he can handle the pressure of taking a game-winning shot, Kawhi Leonard simply replied: “You just be patient.

“Even if it’s 5 seconds on the clock, 3 seconds, you still got a lot of time to get a shot off. You don’t gotta catch and shoot it right away. Just trust your work.”

While he has suffered from multiple injuries this season, Kawhi has remained consistent when he has played for the Clippers this year with 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on an average of just under 30 minutes per game.

But injuries have been the story of Leonard’s season ever since he arrived in Los Angeles, with the two-time Championship winner playing just 21 games so far this year.

Last year the superstar managed 68 games – his best in LA with under 60 during his first three seasons in California.

A win for the Clippers against their local rivals was huge in the Western Conference as they leapfrogged their opponents to move up to the no. 8 seed with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard game winner vs Kings