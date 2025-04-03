What TV channel is Heat vs Grizzlies on? See how to watch as Memphis looks to turn its form around against an in-form Miami team.

What TV channel is Heat vs Grizzlies on?

With the Heat and Grizzlies both in desperate need of wins to secure the best seed possible, Thursday’s game is a highly anticipated one that will be broadcast nationally on TNT, truTV, and MAX.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Heat vs Grizzlies

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat 📅 Heat vs Grizzlies game date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX 💻 Free Heat vs Grizzlies game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

Jazz Sports 🎲 Heat vs Grizzlies game odds: Heat +4.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Grizzlies as 4.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Miami Heat injury report

F Nikola Jovic (hand; questionable), F Kevin Love (personal; questionable), F Duncan Robinson (back; questionable), F Andrew Wiggins (hamstring; questionable), G Dru Smith (achilles; out for season).

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

G Zyon Pullin (knee; out), G Vince Williams Jr. (illness; out), F Brandon Clarke (knee; out for season).

Heat vs Grizzlies preview

The Miami Heat have been on a great run at the business end of this season and with a shock against Boston on Wednesday night they won their sixth straight game.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points in the win against Boston where Miami limited its opponent to just 103 points, their lowest tally since February. The Heat has the seventh best defense in the league with 109.8 points allowed per game this season.

Miami has a 12-16 record against teams from the West this season. The Grizzlies hold an 18-10 record against the East.

The Grizzlies have won the last two meetings between these teams which includes once just two weeks ago when they won 125-91.

Despite its strong record in the NBA this season (44-32), Memphis has lost the last four games coming into Thursday albeit they were all against top 5 seeded teams.

There is no Ja Morant on the injury report for Thursday’s game and with the Grizzlies desperate for wins in a close finish to the Western Conference, so expect a bold bid from the team looking to snap its losing streak.