What TV channel is Lakers vs Warriors on? See how to watch as the LakeShow and Dubs go head to head for the final time in the regular season this year.

It comes as no surprise that the Lakers taking on the Warriors will be broadcast nationally, withTNT, truTV, and MAX all showing the LeBron James vs Stephen Curry clash.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Lakers vs Warriors

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers

Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers 📅 Lakers vs Warriors game date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV and MAX

TNT, truTV and MAX 💻 Free Lakers vs Warriors game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

Jazz Sports 🎲 Lakers vs Warriors game odds: Lakers -2.0 (-110) | Warriors +2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 2.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

LA Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (groin; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out).

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis; questionable), G Gary Payton II (thumb; out).

Lakers vs Warriors preview

There is no doubt that the Lakers will be in the playoffs this season but their seeding is still yet to be decided as they battle with the Nuggets for the third seed. It seems that the Rockets have already all but secured the No. 2 seed, four games ahead of LA.

With back to back wins against Houston and Memphis the Lakers look to be finishing off the season well, although they may be left without LeBron James on Thursday as he is still on the injury report.

The Lakers have put on a bit of a win streak against the Warriors lately and they have won all three of the previous meetings so far this season.

Jimmy Butler is yet to play for the Warriors against the Lakeshow this season though and the 2.0 point spread accounts for his arrival in the Bay.

The Golden State Warriors are currently No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, but there is just 0.5 of a game between them and the Grizzlies all the way down in eighth.

With just seven games left to go and a brutal schedule to finish the season for the Warriors, this clash against their local rivals has become a must-win game.