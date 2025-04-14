Anthony Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league in three-pointers made

To finish the 2024-25 regular season, Minnesota was home Sunday to face Utah. It was an important game for the Timberwolves who were fighting for playoff seeding.

Anthony Edwards led the team with 43 points and the 116-105 win vs. the Jazz. Against Utah, Edwards had seven made three-pointers. With 320 threes in 2024-25, Edwards became the youngest player in league history to lead the NBA in three-pointers made. How far can the 23-year-old take the Timberwolves in the postseason?

On Sunday, the Timberwolves were home to face the Jazz. It was an extremely important matchup for Minnesota. A win was the difference between missing and making the play-in tournament. Edwards put the team on his back offensively against the Jazz. He scored 43 points and was the only Minnesota player Sunday to score 20+ points. Against the Jazz, Edwards was 7-18 from beyond the arc and 15-31 from the field.

Heading into the game on Sunday, Anthony Edwards needed seven three-pointers to lead the NBA in 2024-25. Detroit’s Malik Beasley finished with 319 threes made. He was 7-11 from beyond the arc on Sunday against the Bucks. Beasley was posting on X during the Timberwolves game on Sunday. He had a sense that Edwards was going to pass him and lead the NBA in made three-pointers. Beasley showed praise to Edwards when he made his 320th three-pointer of the 2024-25 season.

Anthony Edwards took his three-point game to another level in 2024-25. His (10.7) three-pointers attempted per game and (.395) three-point percentage were both new career highs. The three-time all-star can score at all three levels for the Timberwolves. That’s what makes him one of the toughest players to guard in the NBA. With playoff matchups set in the West, the #6 Timberwolves will face the #3 Lakers in the first round, Not an easy matchup for Minnesota. How far can Anthony Edwards lead this team in the postseason?