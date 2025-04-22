Bucks Upgrade Damian Lillard to Questionable for Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded All-Star guard Damian Lillard to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the team announced on Monday.

Damian Lillard Has Been Sidelined Since March 18

Lillard has been out since March 18 with a blood clot in his right calf and missed Milwaukee’s 117-98 loss to Indiana in Game 1. The Bucks listed him as questionable due to return to competition reconditioning.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Lillard participated in his first full practice Thursday after being cleared of deep vein thrombosis and going off blood-thinning medication.

Injury Report – April 22 at Indiana Out:

Tyler Smith (Left Ankle Sprain) Questionable:

Damian Lillard (Return to Competition Reconditioning) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2025



“We’re thrilled for Dame,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement last week. “Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renown hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic.

“Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play.”

Bucks Are 16-8 Without Lillard This Season

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombosis) forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, per the Mayo Clinic. DVT usually occurs in the legs, causing leg pain or swelling. More often than not, there are no noticeable symptoms.

“This could have been career threatening,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Thursday. “Or it was. The fact there’s a very good chance he’s going to play in the playoffs for us, that’s a godsend.”

In 58 games (all starts) of the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.1 minutes per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field, 37.6% from 3-point range, and 92.1% at the foul line.

Lillard recorded a season-high 43 points against Philadelphia on Feb. 9 before being sidelined for Milwaukee’s final 14 games of the regular season. The Bucks went 10-4 in those contests and ended the season on an eight-game winning streak.