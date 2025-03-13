Bulls injury report: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball will not be available on Thursday vs. the Nets

The Bulls are home on Thursday night to face the Nets. Chicago is 5-5 in their last 10 games and has won three straight. Through 65 games, the Bulls are 27-38. That is 10th in the Eastern Conference.

For their game against Brooklyn, Chicago will be without two starters. Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball are both not available due to injury. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Bulls are favored by two points against Brooklyn.

Since Chicago traded Zach LaVine to the Kings, Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball have played larger roles for the Bulls. Giddey is in his first season with Chicago after playing his first three years with the Thunder. He was the sixth overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA draft. Through 60 starts in 2024-25, Giddey is averaging (13.8) points, (7.7) rebounds, (6.7) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. His (6.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (.376) three-point percentage are all career-highs.

Unfortunately, Giddey is dealing with an ankle sprain and will not be available for Chicago on Thursday. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson spoke with Giddey. The 22-year-old told him that this was the worst pain he’d experienced from a rolled ankle. However, Giddey sounded optimistic and he will be on their six-game road trip that starts Saturday in Houston.

Along with Giddey, Lonzo Ball will not be available for the Bulls. He is dealing with a wrist injury and has missed Chicago's last five games. He's started 14 of the last 16 games he's played in. The Bulls need him in the lineup since they traded away Zach LaVine. Ball made his return to the NBA in 2024-25 after missing the last two seasons due to injury. He's played in 35 of the Bulls' 65 games this season.