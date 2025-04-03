NBA

Celtics injury update: Jaylen Brown has seen specialists for his lingering knee injury

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated44 mins ago on April 03, 2025

The Celtics were home Wednesday night to face the Heat. Boston has a nine-game win streak heading into their matchup vs. Miami. Despite their best effort, Boston lost 124-103 to the Heat. 

Jaylen Brown’s 24 points led the Celtics offensively. After the game, Brown admitted to the media that he was dealing with pain in his knee. The 28-year-old has been playing through a lingering knee injury. He also said he’s seen specialists for his knee.

Boston needs Jaylen Brown to be healthy for the postseason


In his ninth season with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is averaging (22.4) points, (5.9) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Brown has started 60 of Boston’s 76 games in 2024-25. He earned his third consecutive all-star selection this season and the fourth of his career. During mid-March, Brown suffered a knee injury for the Celtics and missed three straight games.

He revealed to the media on Wednesday that he’s recently been on a minutes restriction. The Celtics do not want to overwork Brown with the playoffs on the horizon. Brown was a vital piece in Boston’s road to winning the Finals last season. He was named Eastern Conference MVP and Finals MVP for the Celtics.

On Wednesday, Brown told the media that he’s seen a specialist for his knee injury. He told reports that his goal at the moment is to manage the pain before the playoffs begin. Brown mentioned how Boston has ‘great’ medical staff and they have a plan for him. Boston has six games left in the 2024-25 regular season.