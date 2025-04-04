Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski made a career-high eight three-pointers on Thursday

Steph Curry and the Warriors were on the road Thursday to face LeBron James and the Lakers. It was a vintage matchup between the future Hall of Famers.

Curry finished with 37 and James finished with 33 points. However, the Warriors took home the 123-116 win. The only other player to score over 20+ points for Golden State was Brandin Podziemski. He had 28 points and a career-high eight made three-pointers. Podziemski channeled his inner “splash bro” on Thursday night.

Brandin Podziemski had a career-high eight made threes against the Lakers

Brandin Podziemski tonight: 28 Points

8 Rebounds

6 Assists

59% FG



With the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA, the Warriors selected Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. As a rookie, Podziemski played in 74 of Golden State’s 82 games and made 24 starts. He averaged (9.2) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game. Podziemski shot (.385) percent from beyond the arc his rookie year. In 2024-25, Podziemski has played in 58 of Golen State’s 76 games. He’s made 27 starts for head coach Steve Kerr.

The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high (11.1) points per game this season. Podziemski is a rotation player for Kerr but he can get hot. Shooting from beyond the arc is Podziemski’s specialty. On Thursday night vs. the Lakers, the second-year pro had 28 points. He made a career-high eight three-pointers in Golden State’s 123-116 win. Steph Curry led the team with 37 points vs. the Lakers. However, Podziemski was hitting clutch shots as well.

It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Thursday and the Warriors got a massive road win vs. the Lakers. With six games left this season. they are just one game behind Los Angeles in the West standings. To make a deep playoff run, the Warriors need help from their non-stars. Players like Brandin Podziemski. Having his scoring off the bench will be crucial for Golden State in the playoffs.