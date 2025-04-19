The Miami Heat made NBA play-in tournament history Friday night when they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 in overtime. The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format began in the 2020-21 season.

Miami Heat Became The First Play-In Team To Win Two Road Games

Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins. The Heat won 109-90 in Chicago against the Bulls on Wednesday night after ending the first half with a 71-47 lead. Miami made the play-in tournament after it won eight of its last 12 games to close the regular season.

The Heat are also in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, tied for the longest streak in franchise history. This was their fourth play-in win all time, breaking a tie with the Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers for most since the tournament was established.

First 10-seed to make it to the playoffs



Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime, and Davion Mitchell missed each of his four shots in the first half and scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime. That matched his career high for any quarter in his career.

In addition, Herro and Mitchell scored or assisted on 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Herro joined Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as the only players with multiple 30-point games in a single season’s play-in tournament.

“I know how badly our group wanted to get into this thing,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “I could see it in their eyes and feel it in their heart.”

Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell Carried Miami To Victory

Although Heat fans are used to seeing Herro make clutch 3-pointers, Mitchell’s starring role was a surprise for many. He warmed up for the extra period by making a shot from deep in the fourth quarter.

“For him to struggle like that in the first half and have that kind of fourth quarter and overtime really speaks to his character,” Spoelstra said of Mitchell.

Mitchell said the support of Spoelstra and his teammates helped boost his confidence at the right time.

“I feel I was forcing it in the first half, trying to do too much,” Mitchell said. “I just kind of reset in my mind … and let the game come to me. … And I just believe in the work I’ve put in. Even if I’m missing shots, it’s OK.”

Make plans accordingly. Get your white fits ready and be in the building for the #WhiteHot playoffs!



Miami improved to 20-23 away and 11-6 against Southeast Division opponents. The Heat also improved to 14-6 in their past 20 road games against Atlanta, and they feel unstoppable right now.

“We did it the hard way. We’re battle-tested,” said Haywood Highsmith, who ended his outing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. “We can go anywhere and beat anybody.”

The Heat (37-45) now visit the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) on Sunday night for the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.