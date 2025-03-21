The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (56-13, 42-26-1 ATS) in the Eastern Conference are visiting the Phoenix Suns (33-37, 28-41-1 ATS) in this cross-conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 7.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Phoenix Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Cavaliers vs. Suns G ame Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free Cavaliers vs. Suns Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Cavaliers vs. Suns Game Odds: Cavaliers -7.5 (-110) | Suns +7.5 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. Suns Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Darius Garland (rest; day to day)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Mason Plumlee (quadriceps; ruled out) | SG Grayson Allen (foot; questionable) | SG Bradley Beal (hamstring; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 26-8 away and 53-11 when playing as the favorite. Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field.

Cleveland continues a five-game Western Conference road swing on Friday at Phoenix after dropping three straight games. The Cavs fell 132-119 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and 123-119 to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

They also suffered a 108-103 home loss last Sunday to Orlando. This means Cleveland has matched its longest losing streak of the season. The skid has allowed the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics to pull within six games in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, Cleveland has fallen a game behind the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league and potential home-court advantage in a future NBA Finals matchup.

“We’ve been having slippage on the defensive side,” Evan Mobley said following Wednesday’s loss. “We just get complacent when we get up these last few games. I feel like we’ve got to do a better job of honing in and getting a bigger lead.”

Meanwhile, the Suns are 21-13 at home and 5-23 when playing as the underdog. Phoenix is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.2 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Phoenix is currently in the midst of a critical five-game homestand. The Suns won their third game in the last four and second straight to open their homestand with a 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland is the first of three playoff-caliber opponents for Phoenix against East opponents, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics visiting the Valley of the Sun next week.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have an 74.2% chance of defeating Phoenix. The Cavs are 11-2 in their last 13 road games, while the Suns are 4-1 in their past five home games against Cleveland.