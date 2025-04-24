See what TV channel to watch the Grizzlies vs Thunder game 3 on Thursday night, as Memphis looks to win its first home game of the series.

What TV channel is Grizzlies vs Thunder on?

The Grizzlies vs Thunder game can be watched on TNT. Viewers looking for the home broadcast can watch FanDuel Sports South East (FDSSE). Thunder fans can tune in to Fan Duel’s Oklahoma channel (FDSOK).

You can choose to use any of these broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Grizzlies vs Thunder

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Grizzlies vs Thunder game date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK

TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK 💻 Free Grizzlies vs Thunder game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Grizzlies vs Thunder game odds: Grizzlies -9.5 (-110) | Thunder -9.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 9.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

F Brandon Clarke (knee; out), F Jaylen Wells (wrist; out), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out).

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

G Nikola Topic (knee; out), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out).

Grizzlies vs Thunder preview

It already feels like the Memphis Grizzlies are playing for pride against the number one seed, with the series dominated by OKC on all fronts so far.

The Grizzlies will have home court advantage for game 3 on Thursday however that has made no difference to the Thunder this season so far. OKC is now 6-0 against the Memphis this season (playoffs included) and two of those wins came at FedExForum.

In game 2 the Grizzlies were much better than the first, with the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. improving to 26 points, Ja Morant adding 23 and Desmond Bane scoring 19. Memphis still lost by 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was better for the Thunder than his first game, scoring 27, but it was Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams again leading the way for OKC with 44 points and 17 rebounds between them.

Game three is without a doubt a must win game for the Grizzlies however the general feeling around the NBA is they are all but out of the postseason already.

The Thunder will be hoping to get this series wrapped up in four so they can get plenty of rest ahead of what will be without a doubt a more challenging series against either the Nuggets or Clippers.