Lakers’ Luka Doncic had the highest-selling jersey in the NBA in 2024-25

To begin the 2024-25 season, Luka Doncic was a member of the Mavericks. That’s where the 26-year-old started his NBA career in 2018-19.

For seven seasons, Doncic poured his heart into Dallas and gave them his all. To repay him, the Mavs traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic started 28 games for the Lakers after the trade deadline and the team is a #3 seed in the West playoffs. According to reports around the NBA, Lakers’ Luka Doncic had the highest-selling jersey in 2024-25.

Lakers fans acted quickly and bought a #77 Luka Doncic jersey

Luka has the top-selling jersey in the NBA pic.twitter.com/ulL5Hx3sYf — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 14, 2025



On Monday, the league announced Luka Doncic’s #77 Lakers jersey was the NBA’s most popular in 2024-25. These figures were from NBA.com and based on regular season metrics. Additionally, Los Angeles was #1 for team merchandise this season. Luka Doncic became the first player other than Steph Curry and LeBron James to lead the league in sales. The last player to accomplish that was Carmelo Anthony in 2012-13.

After Doncic a #1, Golden State’s Steph Curry had the second-most jersey sales of any player this season. Doncic’s teammate LeBron James was third for the most jersey sales in 2024-25. Boston’s Jayson Tatum was 4th and Knicks Jalen Brunson was #5 to round out the top five jersey sales this past season. The league announced that Doncic is the first international player to lead the NBA in jersey sales.

Lakers fans knew they had a generational talent in Doncic. They acted quickly and bought his jersey to have for years to come. He’s been in the league for seven seasons and is only 26. The league announced jersey sales are up 21% year-over-year since the trade deadline on February 6. For the 2024-25 postseason, the Lakers have a first-round matchup vs. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Lakers are (+1400) to win the NBA Finals.