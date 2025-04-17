Mavericks injury update: Kyrie Irving (knee) could return by January 2026

The Dallas Mavericks’ 2024-25 season was derailed for several reasons. First, the team traded All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the trade deadline.

On top of that, the Mavs had multiple players deal with long-term injuries in the second half of the season. That included nine-time all-star Kyrie Irving. He tore his ACL on March 3, and he had successful surgery. Reports around the league say that Irving could be back by January 2026 for Dallas.

At the 2022-23 trade deadline, Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets. Brooklyn honored that request from Irving, and they sent him to the Mavericks. The 2024-25 season was Irving’s third season with the team. He’s played and started 128 games for Dallas. When Luka Doncic injured his calf on Christmas, Irving had to step up and carry the team.

That led to a massive workload for Irving in January and February 2025. Then, Dallas traded Doncic at the deadline, and this put an even larger burden on Irving. Unfortunately, the 2016 NBA champion tore his ACL on March 3. This completely derailed the Mavericks’ season. Kyrie Irving played and started 50 of their 82 games this season. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The 33-year-old was named an all-star in 2024-25.

For next season, Irving is set to have a $45 million player option. The Mavericks would like to tear up the option and sign him to a long-term deal. Ideally, it would be a three-year extension that runs with the contract of Anthony Davis. That would also align him with the contract of Mavs GM Nico Harrison. Dallas hopes that Irving can recover quickly this offseason and be back mid-way through 2025-26. If all goes well, he’s expected to be back by January 2026.