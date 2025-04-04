NBA

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed there is ‘tension’ between the 76ers and MVP Joel Embiid

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated1 hour ago on April 04, 2025

With a 126-113 loss on Thursday, the 76ers are 23-54 this season. The team has lost 10 consecutive games. Injuries threw Phialdelphia’s 2024-25 season out the window. 

Former MVP Joel Embiid has played in 19 total games for the 76ers. In late February, the 31-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that there was “tension” between the 76ers and Joel Embiid. They wanted him to return at some point while the big man felt he needed surgery.

What does the future hold for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers?


Over Philadelphia’s last two regular seasons, Joel Embiid has been available for 58 games. He’s missed 106 games for the Sixers due to injuries. During Febrary 2024, Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He was limited to just 39 games last season. However, Embiid was healthy in the summer and made the trip to France with Team USA.

Embiid won a goal medal with the Americans but it was costly for his 2024-25 regular season. The extra basketball took a toll on Embiid’s body. He was limited to 19 starts for the Sixers. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, there were “tensions” between the 76ers and Embbid. Reportedly, the team wanted Embiid to get his body right by playing and being on the court. The seven-tome all-star felt he needed surgery.

Ultimately, it was decided that Embiid would once again get arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Charania noted that this would be his second surgery in just 14 months. When healthy, Embiid dominates his completion on a nightly basis. However, being available for the Sixers has been an uphill battle. Getting surgery this late in the season will impact Embiid’s start in 2025-26. Another factor the 76ers need to account for.