Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (Illness) Doubtful Against Suns

San Antonio Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama is listed as doubtful for Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of an illness. The Spurs are playing Phoenix at the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas, where Kevin Durant starred during his lone college season.

San Antonio Spurs Are 2-4 Without Victor Wembanyama

This is the first game of a back-to-back that the Spurs will play in Austin, which is approximately 75 miles northeast of San Antonio.

It marks the third consecutive season that the Spurs will play a pair of home games in Austin. The Spurs also play the Detroit Pistons at the Moody Center on Friday.

Suns injury report at Spurs: Cody Martin (sports hernia) OUT. Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama (illness) DOUBTFUL. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Cbgpz9pbwp — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 20, 2025



San Antonio has gone 2-4 without Wembanyama this season. NBA betting sites show the Spurs as 3-point underdogs against Phoenix. While the Suns are 11-3 in their past 14 meetings with San Antonio, they’re also just 1-6 in their last seven games this season.

In addition, the Spurs are only 1-8 in their last nine games when playing at home versus Phoenix. San Antonio is 13-13 at home, 10-24 when playing as the underdog, and 5-13 in their past 18 games this campaign.

Wembanyama Continues To Lead NBA In Blocks

Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-Star, has averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks in 46 games (all starts) for the Spurs.

San Antonio’s former No. 1 overall pick is shooting career bests of 47.6% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range, and 83.6% at the free throw line.

His player efficiency rating (24.3) and true shooting percentage (59.4%) are both career highs as well, according to Basketball Reference.

Wembanyama, 21, currently leads the NBA this season in blocks (176) and block percentage (10.1%). He ranks 13th in total rebounds (506), sixth in defensive rebounds (424), ninth in turnovers (149), fourth in box plus/minus (6.5), and fifth in defensive rating (105.7).

In San Antonio’s 139-130 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13, he recorded a career-high 50 points on 18-of-29 (62.1%) shooting from the field, 8-of-16 (50%) from deep, and 6-of-9 (66.7%) at the foul line.