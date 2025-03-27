WATCH: Nikola Jokic had a sweet over-the-shoulder, no-look pass on Wednesday vs. the Bucks

The Nuggets were home on Wednesday for their second and final meeting of 2024-25 against Milwaukee. On February 27, Denver lost 121-112 to the Bucks.

Wednesday was three-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s first game back for Denver. He missed five straight games with an ankle injury. In his return for Denver, Jokic had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. In the third quarter, Jokic hit Aaron Gordon with an incredible over-the-shoulder, no-look pass. He set up Gordon for the easy dunk.

Nikola Jokic continues to display his incredible court vision

When his career is over, Nikola Jokic will go down as one of the best centers in NBA history. He’s far from the average center who is restricted to setting screens and rebounding the ball. Jokic is the full package and has put that on full display. He’s a three-time NBA MVP and an all-star for seven consecutive seasons. For the first time in his career, Jokic is averaging a triple-double. He’ll be just the second player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. Joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

On Wednesday night, Jokic and the Nuggets were at home to face the Bucks. In the third quarter, Kyle Kuzma was guarding Nikola Jokic. The big man with Kuzma with a pump fake and that gave Jokic some space. The 30-year-old hit a spin move and dished an over-the-shoulder, no-look pass to Aaron Gordon. Fans at Ball Arena were oohing and aahing after Jokic’s beautiful assist to Gordon for the easy dunk.

Nuggets fans have become accustomed to seeing Jokic make passes like this nightly. In 2024-25, Jokic is averaging (29.3) points, (12.8) rebounds, (10.3) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. Additionally, his (.415) three-point percentage, (12.8) rebounds, (10.3) assists, and (1.7) steals are all new career highs. Despite this monster season from Jokic, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the front-runner to win MVP. After the win on Wednesday vs. Milwaukee, the Nuggets are 46-28. That is third in the Western Conference.