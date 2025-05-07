Warriors’ Stephen Curry Exits Game 1 Win With Hamstring Injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry left Game 1 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night after the veteran guard suffered a left hamstring strain. Golden State is now listing the 11-time All-Star as day-to-day on the injury report.

Stephen Curry To Undergo An MRI

Curry, 37, exited the visitors locker room at Target Center with a limp late Tuesday following Golden State’s 99-88 victory over Minnesota. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury.

After Curry scored on a driving 14-foot floater with 8:48 remaining in the second quarter, he could be seen grabbing at his left leg. He signaled to the bench to come help him but remained in the game for 29 seconds before play was stopped.

Curry then headed to the locker room. When his teammates returned to the locker room at the end of the half, they saw the two-time MVP with ice on his hamstring.

The Warriors are calling Steph Curry day-to-day with the hamstring strain. MRI tomorrow for further update. Kerr said Curry was “crushed” about the injury. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 7, 2025



“He’s obviously crushed,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But the guys picked him up and played a great game, and obviously we’re all concerned about Steph but it’s part of the game.”

Curry ended his outing with 13 points in 13 minutes of action. Despite him leaving early, the Warriors still managed to extend a 10-point lead, bringing the score to 74-53 with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Warriors Have Gone 7-5 This Season Without Curry

More importantly, Curry was already playing through an injured shooting thumb. Excluding Game 1 since Curry played in the first half, the Warriors have gone 7-5 this season without the future Hall of Famer.

“I think we all want [No.] 30 back, that is for sure,” said teammate Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. “But we want him to do his best for himself, best for our group. Until then, we can hold down the fort. I know we can.”

Although Golden State’s supporting cast stepped up in Game 1, Curry is the one player the team needs against a young, talented team like Minnesota. He averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in the first-round series win over the Houston Rockets.

According to NBA.com, the second-round series against Minnesota has only one day of rest between each game from Nos. 1 to 5. There are three days off between Games 5 and 6.