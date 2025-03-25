WATCH: Bronny James Scores Career-High 39 Points In G-League Game

The media heavily criticized Bronny James before he was drafted into the NBA. That’s what happens when you are the first-born son of NBA legend LeBron James.

Bronny James has played 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25. He’s played in 10 for their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. On Monday night, James scored a new career-high 39 points in a 122-118 win. The 20-year-old continues to show signs of development in his first season.

Bronny James scored a new career-high 39 points for the South Bay Lakers

Bronny James could not be stopped! The @Lakers draftee recorded a career-high in scoring and posted his third 30+ point performance this season. 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/kxLaaZsVSs — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 25, 2025



In his first professional season, Bronny James has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League. He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Many media members believed James should have gone undrafted. Instead, he was drafted to the same team his dad plays for. That has brought even more attention to James. No G League player is covered more than Bronny James.

It’s hard to avoid the attention when you’re the son of LeBron James. Bronny has played in 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in his rookie season. On Thursday, March 20, James was called up by the Lakers and scored a career-high 17 points vs. the Bucks. He was 7-10 shooting and also dished five assists. In the following game vs. Chicago, James was 0-4 from the field and had two points. Bronny still needs to develop but he’s shown improvement.

On Monday, the South Bay Lakers played their second to last home game of the 2024-25 season. Bronny James scored a career-high 39 points. His third 30+ point performance with South Bay. Additionally, James had seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He was 14-21 from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc. James has played in 10 games for the South Bay Lakers this season. He is averaging (22.4) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (5.2) assists per game with South Bay.