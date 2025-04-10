WATCH: Nikola Jokic did not hold back after the team’s first win since firing Michael Malone

Earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets cleaned house before the 2024-25 regular season was over. Head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth were fired.

Malone was in his 10th season with Denver and is the winningest coach in franchise history. He helped Denver win their first NBA Championship in 2023. On Wednesday, the Nuggets had their first game since Malone was fired. Denver took home the 124-116 win. After the game, Nikola Jokic had a powerful message for his teammates and did not hold back.

Can Nikola Jokic carry Denver in the 2025 postseason?

Nikola Jokic: “People say that we were vulnerable, but the beast is always the most dangerous when they’re vulnerable.” “Maybe he woke up the beast.” pic.twitter.com/3QboYDj3YS — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 10, 2025



Nikola Jokic was a second-round pick by the Nuggets in the 2014 NBA draft. He played overseas in 2014-15. The 2015-16 season was his rookie year. That was also former head coach Michael Malone’s first season with Denver. Any success that Jokic has had at the professional level was with Malone as head coach. He saw something in Jokic as a rookie. Denver already had a starting center in Jusuf Nurkic in 2015-16.

However, Michael Malone saw something in rookie Nikola Jokic and the rest is history. Fast forward 10 years and the Jokic is a seven-time all-star and three-time league MVP. Denver also won an NBA title in 2023. Despite all that success, the Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone. Every player on the roster, including Jokic, was left shocked by the move. Especially at this point in the season.

After a win on Wednesday night, Nikola Jokic spoke to ESPN sideline reporter Kaite George. The 30-year-old had some interesting comments. For a player who is normally soft-spoken, Jokic’s message stood out Wednesday. He mentioned how the media is saying the Nuggets are “vulnerable” after Malone was fired. However, Jokic said the “beast” is most dangerous when he is vulnerable. Jokic finished by telling Katie George, “Maybe he woke up the beast.” We’ll see how far Jokic can carry Denver in the 2025 postseason.