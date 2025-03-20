NBA

WATCH: Spurs rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili records career-high 34 points in just 19 minutes

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku

March 20, 2025

Spurs rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili exploded for a career-high on Wednesday night, as his 34 points helped to sink the New York Knicks in an upset.

Sandro Mamukelashvili stuns Knicks

There was just no stopping San Antonio Spurs rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili against the Knicks this week, as the 25-year-old burst onto the scene with a flawless night.

Mamukelashvili didn’t play a single minute in the first quarter but when he arrived in the second period he wasted no time getting going, with 3/3 from deep and four points right under the basket getting the Spurs star up to a quick 13 points before half time.

Again, Mamukelashvili was absent in the third quarter but on just 11 minutes in the final quarter he exploded for an impressive 21 points.

The Georgian finished his career-high game with 34 points, shooting 13-14 field goals which included 7-7 from beyond the arc.

WATCH: Sandro Mamukelashvili records career-high 34 points

Mamukelashvili also got busy with his defense on an unstoppable night and he finished the game just one rebound short of a first career double double in the NBA.

The Spurs rookie made history with his 34 points, becoming the first player to ever record that many on under 20 minutes on the floor.

Reacting to his game after, Mamukelashvili said: “Damn, I thought I went perfect…. Am I officially a scorer now?

“It’s been one hell of a ride up and down… just staying ready is what I’ve learned, having faith and praying and believing in yourself is the main thing. That’s what I learned today.”

Before his career night on Tuesday Mamukelashvili had never scored more than 14 points for the Spurs, but his last four games he has seen more game time and been more productive for San Antonio.

Most importantly for the Spurs, Mamukelashvili’s 34 points led all scores and helped his team to a huge win over the Knicks who looked tired after a long trip to San Antonio.