See here for what TV channel the Clippers vs Cavaliers game is on tonight, as Cleveland looks to get back on track against an in form LA side.

What TV channel is Clippers vs Cavaliers on?

Tuesday’s Clippers vs Cavaliers game will be broadcast on two different TV channels. Local viewers in California can get home coverage of the Clippers game on Fanduel’s FDSSC channel.

Fans looking to tune in from Ohio or for any Cavaliers coverage can watch via FDSOH. You can take your pick of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

How to watch Clippers vs Cavaliers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 Clippers vs Cavaliers game date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV channel(s): FDSSC, FDSOH

FDSSC, FDSOH 💻 Free Clippers vs Cavaliers game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Clippers vs Cavaliers game odds: Clippers +4.0 (-110) | Cavaliers -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

LA Clippers injury report

G Jordan Miller (hamstring; out), G Seth Lundy (ankle; out)

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Evan Mobley (foot; questionable).

Clippers vs Cavaliers preview

The LA Clippers are on a good run in the Western Conference and after winning three games on the bounce against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks, they will be brimming with confidence coming into Tuesday’s game.

After a convincing win streak in the past week the Clippers have built on a comfortable position in the No. 8 seed and they are now just two games back from the Timberwolves in fifth.

There can be no excuses for either team on Tuesday night, with almost nobody on the injury report for either team. Evan Mobley headlines the report but he isn’t expected to miss out with a foot injury.

Norman Powell has been on a minutes restriction for the past two games as he returns to the court from a hamstring injury but now the guard is off the injury report he may get more time on the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a 16 game win streak halted by Orlando on Sunday afternoon in what was a huge upset that may prevent Cleveland reaching the iconic 70 win season.

Regardless of their loss against the Magic, the Cavaliers have been flying this year and it would take something special from the Clippers if they are to take down the No. 1 seed in the East.