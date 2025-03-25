The first weekend of the NCAA tournament has been and gone, and it has certainly lived up to its colloquial nickname. With plenty to uncover, and the majority of the focus on the brightest and the best colleges have to offer, we analyze NBA prospects in March Madness whose stock has fallen after a fascinating opening weekend.

NBA Prospects in March Madness Whose Stock Has Fallen

RJ Luis Jr – St John’s

If it was unclear whether St John’s RJ Luis Jr was an NBA-level shooter, the debate may well have been settled after a shaky showing in Saturday’s defeat loss against lowly Arkansas, who are least-favored in the latest Sweet 16 odds.

Hinging his future prospects on a single display is admittedly unfair and the media storm around a lower-than-usual level display been blown out of proportion.

Being pulled by coach Rick Pitino after a tough shooting night has drawn in widespread controversy given the Big East Player of the Year has been St John’s offensive fulcrum this season.

Karl Anthony-Towns even rallied behind the junior, but there is no hiding away from the fact his scoring ability was nowhere near the level required when it mattered most. Zuby Ejiofor was the only player to post 20 or more points for the Red Storm, so the blame for its premature exit can not be solely rested on his shoulders, but St John’s often turn to him for inspiration.

Luis Jr managed nine points and seven rebounds but shot 3-of-17 from the field, and 0-for-3 from deep.

The Razorbacks’ defense proved problematic for him as they smothered the majority of his attempts, and another year in school to hone his ability may be the best course of action before leaping into the NBA.

Milan Momcilovic – Iowa State

Rewind a year ago and Milan Momcilovic was on the fringes of the conversation to declare for the Draft, and has been a hot name as an NBA prospect ever since.

Now in his sophomore year, Saturday’s loss against Ole Miss will not have done his prospects any good, but his own personal display could see him quickly disappear out of memory as college basketball moves on without him and the Cyclones.

Five points, four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes, converting a mere 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-8 from deep are not the metrics of a man knocking on the door for the Draft.

At six-foot-eight he possesses a unique shooting ability, which in the current homogenous style of three-point reliance in the NBA could be desirable – but beyond that he offers little in the way of auxiliary skillsets.

Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

In all likelihood Kasparas Jakucionis will declare for the NBA Draft as the first one-and-done in Illinois’ history.

The latest mock draft has him as the 11th overall pick, down from as high as four at one stage, just behind the likes of Dylan Harper and number one NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg.

The Lithuanian has skill and craft despite not being the most athletic, but this was severely lacking as he experienced another catastrophic, turnover-laden display against Kentucky on Sunday.

His delicate shooting touch and huge potential as a creative presence still sees him among the top NBA prospects, but it was a fourth straight game with six turnovers which had a major impact in Illinois’ exit from the NCCA tournament.