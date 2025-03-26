Denver and Milwaukee go head to head for the final time this season on Wednesday night and with just 10 games to go before the playoffs, check out our Nuggets vs Bucks best bets and same game parlay.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently (+6.0) point underdogs for their game against the Nuggets. According to the best NBA sportsbooks, the Nuggets moneyline is (-233), while the Bucks are (+190) with BetOnline.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Best Bets

Michael Porter Jr under 18.5 points (-110)

Nikola Jokic is currently probable to play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, but despite the the possible return of the league’s best playmaker, Michael Porter Jr may still struggle.

Porter Jr has averaged 15.8 points per game through March so far and his month hasn’t improved with Jokic sat on the bench. While Jokic has been absent, MPJ has scored 21, 12, 17, 17 and 16 points.

18.5 points is a high mark for the Denver Nuggets forward and he has gone under this line in seven of the last ten games.

Porter Jr hasn’t been as consistent from beyond the arc lately which has led to his scoring troubles, with just one three-pointer dropping in three of his last four games.

Jamal Murray over 2.5 three-pointers (-120)

In the last five games Jamal Murray has attempted an average of 6.6 three-pointers per game, and with 3.2 of those converting he has been in fine form from deep.

His stats look even better if Denver’s trip to Portland on Friday is taken out of the equation, when Murray scored just 10 points with no three’s made in a disappointing outlier game.

Although he only got two last time he played against the Bucks, in that head to head matchup earlier this season the guard only attempted five three’s.

In both of the Nuggets recent back to back games against the Rockets and Bulls Murray made four three-pointers. He has covered this line in four of his last five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 31.5 points (-110)

LeBron James said this morning that he thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo would score 250 points in a single game if he played in the 1970’s and while he won’t get that many on Wednesday, we do think he will get at least 32.

Damian Lillard is suffering with a blood clot and has been ruled out indefinitely, meaning Giannis will have to step up on the scoring front now more than ever before.

Without Lillard on the court this season Giannis has averaged just under the line that has been set, with 30.5 points per game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, with his average brought down by injury issues and limit restrictions which have now been lifted.

Nuggets vs Bucks same game parlay @ (+500) with BetOnline